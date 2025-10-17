Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 135 points, Nifty holds 25,500, IT stocks under pressure Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 48.5 points at 25,594.50, compared to the previous close of 25,643.

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Friday, October 17, 2025, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 135.88 points to start the session at 83,331.78, the Nifty dropped 38.45 points to open at 25,546.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,467.66 and the Nifty 50 at 25,585.30. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 39.15 points, or 0.08 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index slipped 27.35 points, or 0.05 per cent, to trade at 53,276.37.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Reliance, Bharati Airtel, Maruti and ITC were among the major gainers, with Asian Paints leading the pack by gaining over 1.61 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Eternal, HCL Tech, Infosys, Trent and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards, with Eternal shedding 1.74 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,464 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,101 were trading in the red. Sixty-two stocks remained unchanged.

"For traders, now, 25,500-25,400/83200-82900 would act as key support zones. On the higher side, 25,670-25,800/83700-84000 would be the key resistance areas for the bulls. However, below 25,400/82900, the uptrend would become vulnerable," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 48.5 points at 25,594.50, compared to the previous close of 25,643.