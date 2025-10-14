Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty in green, HCL Tech gains post Q2 earnings Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,698 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 805 were trading in the red. Seventy stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, amid mixed global cues as there are signs that the US and China may hold trade talks later this months. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 77.49 points to start the session at 82,404.54, the Nifty added 50.2 points to open at 25,277.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,327.05 and the Nifty 50 at 25,227.35. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 99.73 points, or 0.22 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap gained 191.18 points, or 0.36 per cent, to trade at 53,338.56.

In early trade, 1,698 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 805 were trading in the red. Seventy stocks remained unchanged.