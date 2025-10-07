Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 93 points, Nifty above 25,050, Trent takes a hit Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,467 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,010 were trading in the red. Eighty-seven stocks remained unchanged.

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened on a positive note on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, extending the upward momentum for the fourth session. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 93.83 points to start the session at 81,883.95, the Nifty gained 7.65 points to open at 25,085.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,790.12 and the Nifty 50 at 25,077.65. Similarly, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 84.20 points, or 0.18 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 102.86 points, or 0.19 per cent, to trade at 53,373.47.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Reliance and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers, with Power Grid leading the pack by gaining 1.12 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Trent, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank and Sun Pharma were among the laggards, with Trent shedding 2.97 per cent in the opening trade.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 27.5 points at 25,138.50, compared to the previous close of 25,166.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the tenth consecutive session on October 6, selling equities worth Rs 313 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,036 crore on the same day.

"Globally, markets traded with mixed cues, while Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to remain net sellers, reflecting cautiousness in broader sentiment. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,050, followed by 25,000–24,950. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around 25,100, followed by 25,150–25,200. A decisive move above 25,200 could trigger further fresh buying and extend the upward momentum," said Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst - Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.