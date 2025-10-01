The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, traded mixed in the opening session on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, ahead of RBI policy outcome. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 94.38 points to start the session at 80,173.24, the Nifty gained 9.45 points to open at 24,620.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,267.62 and the Nifty 50 at 24,611.10.
Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 94 points, Nifty flat ahead of RBI policy outcome
Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,467 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 843 were trading in the red. Eight-three stocks remained unchanged.
Mumbai:
