Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 2,674 points, Nifty above 23,850 as crude oil prices drop below USD 95

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a strong positive note on Wednesday, amid positive global cues as crude oil prices dropped below USD 95 after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. The action in the market also comes ahead of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) outcome. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 2,674.05 points or 3.58 per cent to start the session at 77,290.63, the Nifty added 731.5 points to open at 23,855.15. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,616.58 and the Nifty 50 at 23,123.65. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index gained 515.33 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 239.73 points or 3.33 per cent, to trade at 7,447.46.

From the Sensex pack, all 30 stocks were trading in the green with Indigo, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement among the top gainers, with Indigo leading the pack by gaining 8.70 per cent in the early trade.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,448 stocks advancing against only 50 stocks declining on the NSE. 31 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong start as it opened with a gain of 493.5 points at 23,631, compared to the previous close of 23,137.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 8,692.11 crore on April 7, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers with purchases of Rs 7,979.50 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks registered a strong gain on Wednesday as crude oil prices fell below USD 100 following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a two-week ceasefire. While Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 2,740.44 points or 5.13 per cent to trade at 56,170, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 693.47 points or 2.76 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 344.29 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index added 74.56 points or 1.92 per cent.