Market Opening Bell: Sensex dips 138 points, Nifty opens flat, all sectoral indices in red

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Friday, i.e. on May 16, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 138.11 points to open at 82,392.63, while Nifty opened with a gain of just 2.55 points, starting the trading session at 25,064.65. However, it turned immediately after the opening. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,530.74 and the Nifty 50 at 25,062.10. However, in the broader market, the BSE Smallcap was up by over 400 points, and the BSE Midcap index gained over 150 points in early trade.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti were in green in the opening trade. On the other hand, stocks like Bharati Airtel, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, and Sun Pharma were in the red at the time of writing this news, with Bharti Airtel falling around 2.29 per cent.

In early trade, 1,346 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 833 were trading in the red. 80 stocks remained unchanged.

The correction in the market comes a day after the benchmark indices witnessed a stellar rally. While the Nifty ended 395 points higher, the Sensex was up by 1,200 points. Among sectors, all major sectoral indices traded in positive territory.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 25,220, against the previous close of 25,080.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed today after US stocks drifted higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent. While, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 271 points, the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 16.41 points and was trading at 37,738.95. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped by 190.36 points or 0.81 per cent. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was down 17.50 points to trade at 3,363.32.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Nifty Realty slipping 0.64 per cent. Similarly, Nifty IT was down by 0.41 per cent and the Nifty Metal slipped by 0.13 per cent.