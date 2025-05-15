Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat, defence stocks continue to shine Stock Market Today: Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 24,767, against the previous close of 24,714.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Thursday, i.e. on May 15, 2025, amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained just 23.87 points to open at 81,354.43, while Nifty was slightly higher by 27.55 points, starting the trading session at 24,694.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,330.56 and the Nifty 50 at 24,666.90. In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap indices too started the session in the green and were up by over 150 points in early trade.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Larsen & Turbo, HCL Tech and Bharti Airtel were in green in the opening trade. On the other hand, stocks like IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv and Sun Pharma were in the red at the time of writing this news, with IndusInd Bank falling around 1.64 per cent.

In early trade, 1,768 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 652 were trading in the red. 58 stocks remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, defence stocks continue to be in focus, and most of them are trading in green. They are again witnessing renewed buying after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appreciation of the performance of Made in India defence weapons.

"The medium to long-term prospects of defence companies, particularly those of exporters, look bright. However, the valuations of these stocks are high and, therefore, investors have to be cautious," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Shares of BEL started the session in green at Rs 346.90 and gained further to touch the new 52-week high.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mostly in the red today after US stocks closed mixed on Wall Street. The S&P 500 edged 0.1 per cent. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 per cent, but the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 387.88 points and was trading at 37,740.25. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped by 59.36 points or 0.25 per cent. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was down 14.20 points to trade at 3,389.75.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Nifty Pharma slipping 0.18 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Metal was dipped by 0.16 per cent and the Nifty Auto was down by 0.31 per cent.