Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 727 points, Nifty above 26,050, Infosys gains nearly 3% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong start as it opened with a gain of 342.5 points at 26,265.50, compared to the previous close of 25,923.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, continued the upward momentum and started the session in the green on Thursday, October 23, 2025. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 727 points to start the session at 85,154.15, the Nifty gained 188.6 points to open at 26,057.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,426.34 and the Nifty 50 at 25,868.60. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 60.26 points, or 0.13 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by just 2.36 points to trade at 53,845.21.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining over 2.92 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Power Grid was the only stock in the red from the 30-pack BSE Sensex and was down by 0.62 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,123 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 267 were trading in the red. One hundred fifteen stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong start as it opened with a gain of 342.5 points at 26,265.50, compared to the previous close of 25,923.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers of equities worth Rs 96 crore on October 21, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 600 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded in the red after US stocks and the price of gold fell on Wednesday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 664.79 points or 1.35 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 31.77 points or 0.12 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 7.31 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 25.68 points or 0.66 per cent.

"In the current environment of heightened volatility and mixed market cues, traders are advised to maintain a cautious “buy-on-dips” approach, particularly when using leverage. Booking partial profits during rallies and maintaining tight trailing stop-losses is recommended to manage risk effectively. Fresh long positions should be considered only if the Nifty sustains above the 26,200 mark. While the broader market undertone remains cautiously bullish, close monitoring of key technical levels and global developments will be crucial in the sessions ahead," said Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.