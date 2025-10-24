Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 110 points, Nifty holds 25,900, FMCG stocks drag Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,316 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,112 were trading in the red. One hundred eleven stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Friday, October 24, 2025. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 110.83 points to start the session at 84,667.23, the Nifty gained 43.7 points to open at 25,935.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,556.40 and the Nifty 50 at 25,891.40. Similarly, the broader indices traded higher in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 60.46 points, or 0.13 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by just 47.65 points to trade at 53,664.36.

From the Sensex pack, BEL, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and TMPV were among the major gainers, with BEL leading the pack by gaining over 0.90 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards, with Hindustan Unilever shedding 2.87 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,316 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,112 were trading in the red. One hundred eleven stocks remained unchanged.

"For day traders, it will be important to keep an eye on the 26,100/85,100 levels. As long as the market continues to trade below these levels, profit-booking is likely to continue. On the downside, the market could slide towards 25,800-25,700/84,300-84,000. The strategy should be to reduce long positions between 25950 and 26050. Short sellers are advised to sell between 25950 and 26000 with a stop loss at 26100. Expect a fresh rally above the 26100 level," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 54.5 points at 26,014.50, compared to the previous close of 25,960.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of equities worth Rs 1,165 crore on October 21, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,893 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares opened higher, buoyed by optimism surrounding a scheduled meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 728.39 points or 1.50 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 175.02 points or 0.67 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 80.32 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 16.57 points or 0.42 per cent.