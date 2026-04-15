Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges over 1,100 points, Nifty above 24,150, Indigo top gainer

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened gap up on Wednesday, amid strong global cues as Brent crude has crashed by USD 10 dollars in two days. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 1,133.53 points or 1.47 per cent to start the session at 77,981.10, the Nifty gained 321.15 points to open at 24,163.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,847.57 and the Nifty 50 at 23,842.65. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 311.07 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 141.18 points or 1.85 per cent, to trade at 7,755.50.

All 30 stocks from the Sensex pack were in the green in the opening session, with Indigo being the biggest gainer with a jump of 4.41 per cent. UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Infosys, and Larsen & Toubro were other stocks among the top gainers.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,524 stocks advancing against only 138 stocks declining on the NSE. 50 stocks remained unchanged.

"We believe 24100/78100 would act as a key resistance zone for traders. As long as the market trades below this level, weak sentiment is likely to continue. On the downside, it could retest the 23,600-23,500/76600-76300 levels. On the other hand, above 24100/78100, sentiment could change. Above this level, it could move towards 24300/78700. If Nifty closes above this level, further upside momentum could continue, taking the index to 24,500/79300," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong positive start as it opened with a gain of 329 points at 24,206.50, compared to the previous close of 23,877.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,983.18 crore on April 13, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers with purchases of Rs 2,432.30 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks inched higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as Brent crude plunged to USD 95 amid fading fears of supply disruptions. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 557.61 points or 0.96 per cent to trade at 58,435, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 258.68 points or 1 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 168.70 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index added by 14.82 points or 0.37 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)