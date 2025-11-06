Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat, Asian Paints surges over 4% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a fall of 144.5 points at 25,798, compared to the previous close of 25,653.50.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session flat on Thursday, November 6, 2025. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 57.54 points to start the session at 83,516.69, the Nifty fell 4.3 points to open at 25,593.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,459.15 and the Nifty 50 at 25,597.65. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 35.10 points, or 0.07 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index shed 10.66 points or 0.02 per cent, to trade at 53,871.45.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Maruti, State Bank of India, Reliance, and Adani Ports were among the major gainers, with Asian Paints leading the pack by gaining over 4.46 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, BEL, Titan, and Kotak Bank were among the laggards, with Eternal shedding 1.42 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,145 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,396 were trading in the red. One hundred five stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 1,883 crore on November 4, 2025, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,500 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose on Thursday, following gains on Wall Street the previous day after better-than-expected US economic data. While Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 649.73 points or 1.29 per cent to trade at 50,862, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 545.59 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 53.05 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index shed 35 points or 0.88 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)