Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat, Titan gains post quarterly results Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,427 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,061 were trading in the red. Seventy-nine stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session flat on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 22.15 points to start the session at 84,000.64, the Nifty fell 18.6 points to open at 25,744.75. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,978.49 and the Nifty 50 at 25,763.35. However, the broader indices continued to trade in the green with slight gains in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 44.73 points, or 0.09 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 50.23 points or 0.09 per cent to trade at 54,308.21.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the major gainers, with Bharti Airtel leading the pack by gaining over 1.89 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Power Grid, Maruti, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and Eternal were among the laggards, with Power Grid shedding 1.94 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,427 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,061 were trading in the red. Seventy-nine stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 21 points at 25,898, compared to the previous close of 25,919.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,883 crore on October 29, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,500 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed despite gains on Wall Street on Monday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 225.34 points or 0.43 per cent to trade at 52,186, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 57.64 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a gain of 82.05 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index shed 7.47 points or 0.19 per cent.