Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 268 points, Nifty below 24,800, Hindustan Zinc dips over 6%

Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 268 points, Nifty below 24,800, Hindustan Zinc dips over 6%

Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 585 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,594 were trading in the red. Seventy stocks remained unchanged.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today Image Source : File
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 585 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,594 were trading in the red. Seventy stocks remained unchanged. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Stock Market Sensex Hindustan Zinc
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\