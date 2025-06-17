Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in green, Tata Motors shares continue to fall Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,363 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 651 were trading in the red. 121 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in green on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, despite the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, as investors are optimistic that the tensions may remain localised. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 73.32 points to open at 81,869.47 and the Nifty started the trading session at 24,977.85 with a minor gain of 31.35 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,796.15 and the Nifty 50 at 24,946.50. The broader indices also started the session with gains, with the BSE Midcap climbing 63.12 points and the BSE Smallcap index gaining 85.69 points. The positive start comes amid positive global cues today.

According to experts, the markets are unlikely to correct sharply unless the conflict takes a dramatic turn for the worse.

"Despite the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, globally, stock markets are steady and resilient. The decline in the US volatility index CBOE suggests that markets are unlikely to correct sharply unless the conflict takes a dramatic turn for the worse. The main contributor to the market resilience is the retail investors using every dip in the market as a buying opportunity. Valuations do not appear to deter retail investors. During the last 4 trading days after the conflict started, FIIs sold stocks for Rs 8080 crores. This FII selling has been completely eclipsed by DII buying of Rs 19800 crores. Sustained retail funds flows, mainly through SIPs, are empowering the DIIs to buy consistently," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

In early trade, 1,363 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 651 were trading in the red. 121 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened in the green with minor gains at 25,008.50 against the previous close of 24,994.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, most Asian shares traded in mixed as US stocks rose. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 317 points. Nasdaq composite gained 1.5 per cent. At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 182.20 points and was trading at 38,493.52. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 32.16 points or 0.13 per cent, South Korea's Kospi traded in red with a fall of 16.86 points. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was down by 6.59 points or 0.05 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Nifty sectoral indices traded mixed today. While Nifty IT gained 0.17 per cent, Nifty Pharma was down by 0.26 per cent in the opening trade. The Nifty Auto fell 0.14 per cent in the early trade.