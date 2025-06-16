Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens at 81,034, Nifty holds 24,700 amid Israel-Iran conflict Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,373 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 769 were trading in the red. 118 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Monday, June 16, 2025, amid mixed global cues as uncertainty stemming from the Israel-Iran conflict has created a risk-off in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 84.15 points to open at 81,034.45, but the Nifty started the trading session at 24,732.35 with a minor gain of 13.75 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,118.60 and the Nifty 50 at 24,718.60. The broader indices too started the session with dips, with the BSE Midcap shedding 120.54 points and the BSE Smallcap index declining 185.83 points. However, the markets rebounded soon after the opening and started to trade in the green.

In early trade, 1,373 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 769 were trading in the red. One hundred eighteen stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened in the green at 24,760.50 against the previous close of 24,739.50.

According to experts, there is uncertainty amid the tension in the Middle East, but there is no panic in equity markets. However, FIIs turning net sellers of local equities over the past 3 sessions would keep investors on the edge.

"Markets may log gains in early Monday trades mirroring the uptick in the Gift Nifty index, but pessimism in other global indices and the subsequent negative factors could weigh on sentiment as the trading progresses. With both Israel and Iran refusing to budge from their stance, the resultant rise in crude oil prices could depress investors' sentiment going ahead. Further, FIIs turning net sellers of local equities over the past three sessions would keep investors on the edge, while the US Fed is unlikely to tinker with interest rates in this week's policy meeting would also add to growing uncertainty," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed as Dow futures recovered from the low. At the time of writing this news, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 437.37 points and was trading at 38,271.62. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 28.36 points or 0.12 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 26.04 points. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was up by 1.78 points or 0.05 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Nifty sectoral indices traded mixed today. While Nifty IT gained 0.22 per cent, Nifty Pharma was down by 0.04 per cent in the opening trade. The Nifty Metal gained 0.33 per cent in the early trade.