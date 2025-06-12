Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open with minor gains, Paytm shares fall 10% Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 1,616 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 609 were trading in the red. 65 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened with slight gains on Thursday, June 12, 2025, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 82,571.67 with an increase of 56.53 points, Nifty started the trading session at 25,164.45 with a minor gain of 29.9 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,515.14 and the Nifty 50 at 25,141.40. The broader indices too started the session in green, with the BSE Smallcap adding 83.30 points or 0.15 per cent and the BSE Midcap index adding 98.80 points or 0.21 per cent.

Experts feel that the market will carry forward the recent flattish trend in the near term amid a lack of any clear positive triggers that can push the market much higher.

"There are reports of a possible agreement between the U.S. and China. But the Chinese haven’t officially confirmed anything. President Trump is talking about 55 per cent tariff on China and 10 per cent tariff on the US President Trump’s credibility being what it is, it would be too early to discount this as positive for markets. Also, President Trump has declared that he will be sending letters to trade partners in the next two weeks setting universal tariffs. Market participants will be waiting and watching for clarity on this. The tariff crisis is not yet over," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were in green in the opening trade, with Asian Paints being the biggest gainer with a jump of 1.30 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra were in the red, with Infosys falling 1.23 per cent in the opening trade. Meanwhile, shares of Paytm fell nearly 10 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,616 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 609 were trading in the red. Sixty-five stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened in the green with a minor gain at 25,206 against the previous close of 25,201.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed as Wall Street's rally stalled with US stocks tumbling back within 2 per cent of their all-time high. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent and Nasdaq composite slipped 0.6 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained unchanged after edging down by 1 point.