Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 72 points, Nifty holds 24,700 amid positive global cues Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened 68.5 points lower at 24,715.50, compared to the previous close of 24,784.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started on a muted note on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 72.29 points to start the session at 80,946.43, and the Nifty was down by 2.5 points to open at 24,720.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,018.72 and the Nifty 50 at 24,722.75. The broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 35.08 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 26.57 points or 0.05 per cent to trade at 52,998.87.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Kotak Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and HCL Tech were among the major gainers, with Eternal leading the pack by gaining 0.62 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the laggards, with Trent falling 0.50 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,436 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 660 were trading in the red. 93 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened 68.5 points lower at 24,715.50, compared to the previous close of 24,784.

Meanwhile, the selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their streak of selling for the tenth consecutive session on Monday, August 1, 2025. They offloaded equities worth Rs 2,566.51 crore. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers for the 20th consecutive session, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,386.29 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mostly in green after US shares rallied on Monday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 283.30 points, or 0.70 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 6.45 points or 0.03 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 43.88 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 18.82 points or 0.53 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

All major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red in the opening session. Nifty IT was down by 0.39 per cent while Nifty Auto dipped 0.29 per cent. The Nifty Metal Realty shed 0.22 per cent, but the Nifty PSU Bank was up by 0.01 per cent.