Market Opening Bell: Bulls in action, Sensex, Nifty open in green for fourth straight day Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,643 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 458 were trading in the red. Eighty-six stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Bull run continues as Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, gained for the fourth straight day on Friday, June 27, 2025, amid reports that the Trump administration might extend the July 9 deadline for increased tariffs and huge FII investment of Rs 12594 crores. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 83,774.45, with a minor gain of 18.58 points, and the Nifty started the trading session at 25,576.65, up 27.65 points. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,755.87 and the Nifty 50 at 25,549. Similarly, the broader indices started the session in the green, with the BSE Midcap surging 179.58 points or 0.30 per cent to 46,542.35 in the opening session, and the BSE Smallcap index jumped 223 points in the early trade.

In early trade, 1,643 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 458 were trading in the red. Eighty-six stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 16.50 points higher at 25,714 against the previous close of 25,697.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed today after US stocks gained, moving closer to a record. The S&P 500 climbed 0.8 per cent to 6,141.02, very close to its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.9 per cent to 43,386.84, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1 per cent to 20,167.91.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 593.50 points to trade at 40,174.17. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 15.72 points or 0.06 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red and was down by 29.95 points. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was down by 7.15 points or 0.21 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

All major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today. While the Nifty Metal continued to gain, rising by 0.92 per cent, the Nifty IT was up by 0.24 per cent in the opening trade. The Nifty FMCG jumped 0.08 per cent in the early trade.