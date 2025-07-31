Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty plunge after Trump announces 25% tariffs on Indian goods Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened 153.5 points lower at 24,700.50, compared to the previous close of 24,854.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Thursday, July 31, 2025, tracking a steep decline in Gifty Nifty after US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 786.36 points to start the session at 80,695.50, and the Nifty shed 212.8 points to open at 24,642.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,481.86 and the Nifty 50 at 24,855.05. The broader indices also traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 523.81 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index dipped 855.90 points or 1.59 per cent to trade at 53,025.58.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were among the major gainers, with Eternal leading the pack by gaining 1.91 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HCL Tech were among the laggards, with M&M falling 1.66 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 300 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,932 were trading in the red. 72 stocks remained unchanged.

"If Nifty breaks the 24600 levels, the strategy should be adopted cautiously. If the market sustains above 24600 despite the negative news, we may see a quick reversal to 24900/25000 levels. If it breaks below 24600, the index may even retest the 24450 or 24250 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Meanwhile, the selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued for the eighth consecutive session on Wednesday, July 30. They offloaded equities worth Rs 850 crore. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers for the 18th straight session and bought equities worth Rs 1,829 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets slipped today. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 349.30 points, or 0.86 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 325.93 points or 1.31 per cent. In contrast, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 14.02 points. On the other hand, Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 24.46 points or 0.68 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

All Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with Nifty IT falling 0.75 per cent in the opening session. While the Nifty Auto index shed 1.21 per cent, the Nifty Pharma fell 0.96 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Realty dipped 1.22 per cent in the opening trade.