Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat amid mixed global cues, ITC gains post Q1 results Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 57 points higher at 24,656, compared to the previous close of 24,599.

Mumbai:

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers, with ITC leading the pack by surging 0.84 per cent in the early trade post Q1 results. On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, HCL Tech and Power Grid were among the laggards, with Infosys falling 1.32 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,687 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 766 were trading in the red. 85 stocks remained unchanged.

"We believe that the short-term market outlook is weakening; however, a fresh selloff is possible only if the 24,500/80400 level is broken below. If that happens, the market could slip to around 24,350/80200. Further downside may continue, potentially dragging the index down to 24,200–24,150/79700-79500. On the upside, a move above 24,650/81000 could change sentiment. Above this level, the market could retest the 20 days SMA at 24800/81450 or 50-day SMA at the 25,050/82000 zone," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Meanwhile, the selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the tenth consecutive session on Friday, August 1, 2025. They offloaded equities worth Rs 3,366 crore. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers for the 20th consecutive session, purchasing equities worth Rs 3,186 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed following Wall Street's worst day since May. While Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 509.60 points, or 1.25per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 59.19 points or 0.24 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 30.16 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 707 points or 0.20 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

All major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, except Nifty IT, which was down by 0.31 per cent. While Nifty Auto was up by 0.71 per cent in the opening session, the Nifty Metal index added 0.86 per cent and the Nifty FMCG was up by 0.25 per cent.