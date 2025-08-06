Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat ahead of RBI MPC outcome, BEL among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,169 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 854 were trading in the red. 115 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started on a tepid note on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, as investors remained on edge ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting outcome and weak global trend. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 15.27 points to start the session at 80,694.98, and the Nifty was down by 8.2 points to open at 24,641.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,710.25 and the Nifty 50 at 24,649.55. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 72.10 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 19.32 points or 0.04 per cent to trade at 52,850.73.

From the Sensex pack, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Titan were among the major gainers, with BEL leading the pack by surging 1.42 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Reliance were among the laggards, with Infosys falling 0.60 per cent in the opening trade.

"President Trump’s rhetoric and actions will continue to weigh on markets in the near-term. India’s response to the rhetoric and actions, so far, has been subdued and, of late, strong and measured. India is unlikely to concede to the unjustifiable and unreasonable demands of the US administration. This means there will be short-term pains for the economy in terms of lower exports and a marginal hit to our GDP growth in FY26 with the GDP growth declining to around 6.2% from 6.5 % estimated earlier," Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened 86 points lower at 24,654, compared to the previous close of 24,740.

Meanwhile, the selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. They offloaded equities worth Rs 22.48 crore. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 3,840.39 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped along with Wall Street on Wednesday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 287.46 points, or 0.71 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 38.53 points or 0.15 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 6.97 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 9.94 points or 0.27 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

All major Nifty sectoral indices traded mixed today, with Nifty IT falling by 0.72 per cent. While Nifty FMCG was down by 0.26 per cent in the opening session, the Nifty Metal index added 0.28 per cent and the Nifty Pharma was down by 0.39 per cent.