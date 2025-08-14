Market Opening Bell: Sensex in green, Nifty holds 24,600, Infosys gains over 1% Sensex, Nifty Today (August 14): In early trade, 1,567 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 559 were trading in the red. Eighty-six stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, began the day on a subdued note on Thursday, August 14, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 85.37 points to start the session at 80,625.28; however, the Nifty was down by 12.1 points to open at 24,607.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,539.91 and the Nifty 50 at 24,619.35. On the other hand, there is action in the broader indices. While the BSE Midcap was up by 169.34 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 119.23 points or 0.23 per cent to trade at 52,215.07.