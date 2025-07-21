The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Thursday, July 17, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 81,918.53, with a gain of 160.8 points, and the Nifty added just 30.6 points to open at 24,999. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,757.73 and the Nifty 50 at 24,968.40.
Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 160 points, Nifty near 25,000, HDFC Bank biggest gainer post Q1 results
Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a tepid start as it opened 14.5 points lower at 25,018.50, compared to the previous close of 25,033.
