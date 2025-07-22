Market Opening Bell: Strong start for Sensex, Nifty tops 25,100, Eternal hits 10% upper circuit Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 86.5 points higher at 25,089, compared to the previous close of 25,175.50.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the green on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, amid strong global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 82,527.43, with a gain of 327.09 points, and the Nifty added 75.95 points to open at 25,166.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,200.34 and the Nifty 50 at 25,090.70. Similarly, the broader indices started the session on a positive note. While the BSE Midcap was up by 40.67 points or 0.09 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 129.83 points or 0.23 per cent to trade at 55,410.83.