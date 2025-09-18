Market Opening Bell: Sensex reclaims 83,100, Nifty above 25,400 post US Fed rate cut Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened in the green with a gain of 80.5 points at 25,494.50, compared to the previous close of 25,414.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started on a positive note on Thursday, September 18, 2025, after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 415.21 points to start the session at 83,108.92; the Nifty was up by 110.8 points to open at 25,441.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,693.71 and the Nifty 50 at 25,330.25. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 92.25 points, or 0.20 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 105.30 points, or 0.19 per cent, to trade at 54,642.33.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by jumping around 1.70 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards, with Bajaj Finance shedding around 0.42 per cent in the opening trade. Shares of Urban Company continue to rise even today after a strong debut on the bourses on Wednesday.

In early trade, 1,638 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 857 were trading in the red. Seventy-eight stocks remained unchanged.

"We believe 25,275/82700 and 25,200/82500 are key support areas for trend-following traders. As long as the market trades above these levels, the uptrend is likely to continue. On the upside, the index could move towards 25,400-25,500/83000-83200. Conversely, below 25,100/82000, traders can consider exiting their long positions," Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened in the green with a gain of 80.5 points at 25,494.50, compared to the previous close of 25,414.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 1,124 crore on September 17, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,293 crore on the same day.