Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 475 points, Nifty slips below 25,300, IT stocks drag on H-1B visa changes

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started on a negative note on Monday, September 22, 2025 amid widespread selling in the IT stocks after US President Donald Trump imposed a steep USD 100,000 fee for each H1-B visa. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 475.16 points to start the session at 82,151.07; the Nifty was down by 88.95 points to open at 25,238.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,626.23 and the Nifty 50 at 25,327.05. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down 262.45 points, or 0.56 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index dropped 193.76 points, or 0.35 per cent, to trade at 54,428.28.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened in the red with a fall of 75 points at 25,360, compared to the previous close of 25,435.00.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed on Monday, as US President Donald Trump's steep fee for H1-B vias kept sentiment in check. Nikkei 225 gained 629.19 points or 1.39 per cent at 45,671. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 206.10 points or 0.78 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 33.50 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 2.50 points or 0.07 per cent.

On the other hand, shares of tech major Apple went lower after iPhone 17 event.