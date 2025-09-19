Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls 67 points, Nifty at 25,410, Adani Ports jumps over 2% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened in the red with a fall of 59 points at 25,455.50, compared to the previous close of 25,514.50.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started on a negative note on Thursday, September 19, 2025. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 67.92 points to start the session at 82,946.04; the Nifty was down by 13.4 points to open at 25,410.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,013.96 and the Nifty 50 at 25,423.60. However, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 41.83 points, or 0.09 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 65.30 points, or 0.12 per cent, to trade at 54,598.05.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Infosys, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, and NTPC were among the major gainers, with Adani Ports leading the pack by jumping over 2 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India were among the laggards, with M&M shedding around 1.15 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,394 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,048 were trading in the red. Ninety-five stocks remained unchanged.

"For day traders, the higher bottom support is placed near 25,300/82700. We are of the view that as long as the market trades above this level, the bullish sentiment is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25,500/83300 would act as an immediate resistance zone for the bulls. A successful breakout above 25,500/83300 could push the market up to 25,600–25,625/83500-83600. On the flip side, if the market falls below 25,300-25270/82700-82600, the uptrend would become vulnerable. Below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened in the red with a fall of 59 points at 25,455.50, compared to the previous close of 25,514.50.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 366 crore on September 18, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,326 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed on Friday, as Wall Street rose after Nvidia and Intel led a rally for technology stocks after announcing a deal that includes a $5 billion investment.