Market Opening Bell: Sensex adds 66 points, Nifty trades flat, M&M biggest gainer in early trade

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started in green on Tuesday, September 15, 2025, amid strong global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 66.37 points to start the session at 81,852.11; the Nifty was up by just 4.4 points to open at 25,073.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,904.70 and the Nifty 50 at 25,069.20. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 102.64 points, or 0.22 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 131.82 points, or 0.24 per cent, to trade at 53,035.01.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, Maruti and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers, with M&M leading the pack by jumping around 1.27 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Titan, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Trent were among the laggards, with Titan shedding around 0.54 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,531 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 650 were trading in the red. One hundred twelve stocks remained unchanged.

"Nifty is positioned above its short-term averages, and a higher top and higher bottom formation on the weekly line chart has confirmed the bullish reversal. Immediate support for the Nifty is now seen at 24,900, while 25,154 and 25,250 could offer near-term resistance," Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened in red with a dip of 20.5 points at 25,160, compared to the previous close of 25,180.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, most Asian shares gained on Thursday, as Wall Street rose to more records on Monday. Tesla shares rose 3.6 per cent after Elon Musk bought stock worth roughly USD 1 billion through a trust. Nikkei 225 gained 191.88 points or 0.42 per cent at 44,952. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 62.44 points or 0.23 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 62.44 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 4.05 points or 0.10 per cent.