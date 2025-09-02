Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 155 points, Nifty above 24,650, Reliance jumps 1.50% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 26.5 points at 24,755, compared to the previous close of 24,728.50.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, continued the gains of yesterday to start the session in green on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 155.6 points to start the session at 80,520.09; the Nifty gained 27.95 points to open at 24,653. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,364.49 and the Nifty 50 at 24,625.05. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 116.07 points or 0.26 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 163.80 points or 0.31 per cent to trade at 52,380.44.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, Eternal, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were among the major gainers, with Reliance leading the pack by adding around 1.50 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Asian Paint, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Motors and Trent were among the laggards, with Asian Paints losing 1 per cent in the opening trade.

"As long as the market trades above 24,400/79,700, the pullback formation is likely to continue. On the upside, it could bounce back to the 20-day SMA (simple moving average), which is at 24,700/80,500 or 24750/80700. The uptrend may continue further, taking the market to 24,850/81,000. On the other hand, if the market drops below 24,400/79,700, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

In early trade, 1,559 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 890 were trading in the red. Eighty stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree on Monday, September 1, 2025, offloading equities worth Rs 1,430 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 4,345 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed on Tuesday, weighed down by a sharp decline in technology stocks on Wall Street on Friday. Nikkei 225 gained 181.21 points or 0.43 per cent at 42,371, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 135.42 points or 0.53 per cent. While South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 26.62 points, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 30.69 points or 0.72 per cent.