Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 888 points, Nifty close to 25,000 amid optimism around GST Council meeting

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, surged in the opening session on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, amid positive global cues, coupled with the GST rate rationalisation exercise by the government. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 888.96 points to start the session at 81,456.67; the Nifty gained 265.7 points to open at 24,980.75. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,567.71 and the Nifty 50 at 24,715.05. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 374.97 points, or 0.82 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 463.62 points, or 0.87 per cent, to trade at 53,488.22.

In early trade, 1,986 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 350 were trading in the red. Fifty-eight stocks remained unchanged.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers, with M&M leading the pack by surging over 1 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, NTPC, Eternal, Tata Steel, Reliance, and HCL Tech were among the laggards, with NTPC losing 0.94 per cent in the opening trade.

"A successful breakout above 24,750/80,700 could push the market towards 24,850–25,000/81,000–81,500. On the other hand, 24,600/80,200 and 24,500/80,000 would be the key support zones for traders. However, below 24,500/80,000, the uptrend will weaken. If the market falls below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 87.5 points at 24,899.50, compared to the previous close of 24,812.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree on Monday, September 1, 2025, offloading equities worth Rs 1,666 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 2,495 crore.