Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 294 points, Nifty above 24,818, M&M up nearly 2%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, gained in the opening session on Friday, September 4, 2025, amid strong global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 294.41 points to start the session at 81,012.42; the Nifty gained 28.15 points to open at 24,818.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,718.01 and the Nifty 50 at 24,790.70. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 154.15 points, or 0.34 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 72.46 points, or 0.14 per cent, to trade at 52,778.89.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Reliance, and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers, with M&M leading the pack by surging nearly 2 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, and Titan were among the laggards, with ITC losing 1.14 per cent in the opening trade.

"We believe the short-term market outlook remains positive; however, a fresh bullish trend is possible only after crossing 24,850/81000 levels. Above this, the market may move towards 25,000/81500. On the downside, 24,650/80500 and 24,700/80700 are key support zones for day traders. If the index drops below 24,580/80300, then uptrend may weaken," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 67 points at 24,894.50, compared to the previous close of 24,827.50.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree on Monday, September 4, 2025, offloading equities worth Rs 106 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 2,233 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares gained on Friday, tracking Wall Street's rise to a record high. Nikkei 225 gained 261.73 points or 0.61 per cent at 42,843, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 149.49 points or 0.59 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 4.44 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 13.07 points or 0.35 per cent.