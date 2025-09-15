Market Opening Bell: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 25,100, IT index under pressure Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a loss of 46.5 points at 25,164.50, compared to the previous close of 25,211.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started on a flat note on Monday, September 15, 2025, tracking mixed cues from global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 20.81 points to start the session at 81,925.51; the Nifty gained 4.9 points to open at 25,118.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,904.70 and the Nifty 50 at 25,114. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in green with minor gains in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 37.05 points, or 0.08 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 105.81 points, or 0.20 per cent, to trade at 53,654.30.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, and Trent were among the major gainers, with Bajaj Finance leading the pack by jumping around 1.55 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Infosys, Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech and Asian Paints were among the laggards, with Infosys shedding around 1.23 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,710 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 851 were trading in the red. Ninety-three stocks remained unchanged.

"The Nifty index has shown strength, holding above 25,100 and closing at 25,114. It continues to trade above the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, highlighting a sustained bullish undertone. As long as it remains above these averages, sentiment is likely to stay constructive. On the upside, resistance is placed at 25,160, followed by 25,250 and 25,500. On the downside, support lies at 25,000 and 24,900, with a breach below 24,750 likely to invite further selling pressure," said Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 129.6 crore on September 12, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,556 crore on the same day.