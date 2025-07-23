Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 265 points, Nifty holds 25,100, Infosys, IRFC in green Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 42.5 points higher at 25,126.50, compared to the previous close of 25,084.00.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the green for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, amid positive global cues amid US President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade agreement with Japan. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 82,451.87, with a gain of 265.06 points, and the Nifty added 78.45 points to open at 25,139.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,186.81 and the Nifty 50 at 25,060.90. Similarly, the broader indices started the session on a positive note. While the BSE Midcap was up 73.55 or 0.16 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 97.98 points or 0.18 per cent to trade at 55,284.42.

"For Nifty, key support is placed at 25,000, and a decisive break below 24,900 could accelerate the downside momentum. On the upside, resistance is capped at 25,250, with the next hurdle in the 25,300–25,500 zone," said Mandar Bhojane, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst - Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, Tata Motors, Infosys, Maruti, and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers, with Reliance leading the pack by gaining 1 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Zomato's parent company Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were among the laggards, with Eternal falling 0.92 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,307 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 975 were trading in the red. 75 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened 42.5 points higher at 25,126.50, compared to the previous close of 25,084.00.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets opened higher following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade agreement with Japan. While Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 1,259.73 points, or 3.17 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 283.42 points, or 1.12 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 5.19 points. On the other hand, Shanghai's SSE Composite index jumped 26.72 points or 0.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. They offloaded equities worth RS 3,548 crore. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained consistent buyers for the 12th straight day, investing Rs 5,239 crore into equities.

How did individual sectors perform?

All major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green, except for Nifty Realty, which was down 1.43 per cent in the opening session. While the Nifty IT index was up by 0.29 per cent, the Nifty Auto added 0.42 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Pharma gained 0.16 per cent and Nifty FMCG added 0.19 per cent in the opening trade.