Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 243.57 points, Nifty holds 23,900 as crude oil prices inch up

Mumbai:

A day after a strong recovery, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a negative note on Wednesday, amid weak global cues and rising crude oil prices amid doubts about a full supply recovery from the Middle East. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 243.57 points or 0.31 per cent to start the session at 77,319.33, the Nifty shed 88.3 points to open at 23,909.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,562.90 and the Nifty 50 at 23,997.35. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index shed 112.96 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was down by 8.66 points or 0.12 per cent, to trade at 7,487.84.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Tata Steel, Power Grid, and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers, with NTPC leading the pack by gaining 1 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys and Maruti were in the red, with Bajaj Finance the biggest loser, falling 2.23 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,033 stocks advancing against only 581 stocks declining on the NSE. 62 stocks remained unchanged.

"For day traders, now, 23,800-23,700/77000-76700 would act as key support zones, while 24,200/78000 and 24,300/78300 could serve as key resistance levels for the bulls. If the market falls below the 23700/76700 level, then it may gradually fall to 23500/76100," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a weak start as it opened with a fall of 167.5 points at 23,931.50, compared to the previous close of 24,099. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 2,811.97 crore on April 8, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers with purchases of Rs 4,168.17 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded mixed on Thursday as crude oil prices inched up after Iran accused the United States of breaching the terms of a two-week ceasefire agreed just a day earlier. While Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 361.42 points or 0.64 per cent to trade at 55,947, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 53.02 points or 0.20 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 82.14 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index dropped by 29.30 points or 0.73 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)