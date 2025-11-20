Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 284 points, Nifty holds 26,100, Adani Ports among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,600 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 575 were trading in the red. One hundred thirty-one stocks remained unchanged.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Thursday, November 20, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 284.45 points to start the session at 85,470.92, the Nifty gained 79.45 points to open at 26,132.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,186.47 and the Nifty 50 at 26,052.65. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 124.93 points, or 0.26 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 173.38 points or 0.33 per cent to trade at 52,957.63.

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Reliance and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major gainers, with Adani Ports leading the pack by gaining around 1.39 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Bharati Airtel, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the laggards, with Bharati Airtel shedding 0.29 per cent in the opening trade. Infosys shares are in focus as the buyback is open from today.

In early trade, 1,600 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 575 were trading in the red. One hundred thirty-one stocks remained unchanged.

"For day traders, 26,000/85,000 and 25,920/84,700 will be key support zones. As long as the market trades above these levels, the bullish momentum is likely to continue. On the upside, 26,100/85500 will be an immediate resistance zone for bulls. A successful breakout above 26,100/85500 could take the market higher towards 26,200–26,250/85800–86000. On the other hand, if the market breaks below 25,920/84700, the uptrend could weaken," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 54.5 points at 26,107.50, compared to the previous close of 26,053.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on November 19 and bought equities of Rs 1,580 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) added equities worth Rs 6,156.83 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stocks traded in green as investors cheered Nvidia's market-topping earnings, following fall on Wall Street. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1,375.30 points or 2.80 per cent to trade at 49,897, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained by 36.35 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a jump of 121.65 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 14.97 points or 0.38 per cent.

