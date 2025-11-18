Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in green amid weak global cues, Groww surges 11% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a mildly negative start as it opened with a fall of 30.5 points at 26,000, compared to the previous close of 26,030.50.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the green on Wednesday, November 18, 2025, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 91.42 points to start the session at 85,042.37, the Nifty added 8.35 points to open at 26,021.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,950.95 and the Nifty 50 at 26,013.45. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 36.69 points, or 0.08 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 63.26 points or 0.12 per cent, to trade at 53,506.49.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, TMPV were among the major gainers, with UltraTech Cement leading the pack by gaining around 1.02 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Bank, Trent and Infosys were among the laggards, with Tech Mahindra shedding 0.65 per cent in the opening trade. Meanwhile, shares of Groww continue to surge and gained nearly 11 per cent today.

In early trade, 991 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,465 were trading in the red. 108 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?



Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers on November 17 and bought equities of Rs 442.17 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,465.86 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stocks traded low, tracking Wall Street’s downturn. While Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 1,288.91 points or 2.56 per cent to trade at 49,035, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 357.28 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 102.20 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 22.20 points or 0.56 per cent.

