Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 137 points, Nifty holds 25,900, Tata Motors PV crash 6% Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 38.5 points at 26,000.50, compared to the previous close of 25,962.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the green on Wednesday, November 17, 2025, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 137.72 points to start the session at 84,700.50, the Nifty added 38.15 points to open at 25,948.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,562.78 and the Nifty 50 at 25,910.05. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 138.79 points, or 0.29 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 273.17 points or 0.51 per cent to trade at 53,403.85.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were among the major gainers, with Kotak Bank leading the pack by gaining around 1.15 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Tata Motors PV, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid and BEL were among the laggards, with TMPV shedding 5,58 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,472 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 894 were trading in the red. One hundred sixty-four stocks remained unchanged.

"Q2 results declared so far indicate an uptrend in earnings growth. Net profits have grown by 10.8%, which is the best in the last six quarters. This is a beat over earlier estimates. The present trends in consumption indicate that earnings will further improve in Q3. Discretionary consumption, particularly automobiles, will lead earnings growth in Q3. Whether the present boom in consumption will continue even after the festival season is to be watched," Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 38.5 points at 26,000.50, compared to the previous close of 25,962.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling on their fifth consecutive day on November 14 and sold equities of Rs 4,968 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,461 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed today. While Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 256.63 points or 0.51 per cent to trade at 50,190, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 215.46 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 55.89 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 17.18 points or 0.43 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Almost all Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Metal Index being the exception, which gained 0.26 per cent. While the Nifty IT index shed 0.63 per cent, the Nifty realty index fell 0.17 per cent in the opening session. The Nifty Metal index and Nifty Pharma index were down by 0.36 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively. However, the Nifty FMCG index was up by 0.07 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)