Market Opening Bell: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 25,900, Asian Paints among top gainer

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the green on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 59.38 points to start the session at 84,525.89, the Nifty added 139.35 points to open at 25,906.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,466.51 and the Nifty 50 at 25,875.80. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 54.57 points, or 0.12 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 72.67 points or 0.14 per cent, to trade at 53,328.49.

In early trade, 1,370 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,088 were trading in the red. Ninety-five stocks remained unchanged.