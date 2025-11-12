Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 367 points, Nifty near 25,800, IT stocks in action Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,693 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 740 were trading in the red. Eighty-three stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the green on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 367.54 points to start the session at 84,238.86, the Nifty added 139.35 points to open at 25,834.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,871.32 and the Nifty 50 at 25,694.95.

In early trade, 1,693 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 740 were trading in the red. Eighty-three stocks remained unchanged.