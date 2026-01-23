Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start session in green amid positive global cues Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2972 stocks advancing against 1,395 stocks declining on the NSE. 87 stocks remained unchanged.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Friday, January 23, 2026, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 28.57 points to start the session at 82,335.94, the Nifty added 54.7 points to open at 25,344.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,307.37 and the Nifty 50 at 25,289.90. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap added 12.22 points, or 0.03 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 12.95 points or 0.03 per cent, to trade at 47,889.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HDFC Bank and Infosys were among the major gainers, with Kotak Bank leading the pack by gaining 0.86 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Indigo, BEL, Titan, Power Grid, and Hindustan Unilever were among the loser,s with Indigo losing 2.63 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2972 stocks advancing against 1,395 stocks declining on the NSE. 87 stocks remained unchanged.

"On the downside, 25,150/81900 and could act as key support zones, while 25,500/82900 and 25,600/83200 could act as key resistance levels for bulls. Below 25150/81900, Nifty could move towards 25000/81500 and 24900/81200," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.



What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to positive start as it opened with a gain of 37 points at 25,396.50, compared to the previous close of 25,359.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,549.80 crore on January 21, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak for the 102nd day with net purchases of Rs 4,222.98 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded mostly in green in today's session after US stocks rose again on Thursday and regained more of their losses for the week. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 225.11 points or 0.42 per cent to trade at 53,914, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 110.04 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a jump of 47.74 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 10.87 points or 0.26 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)