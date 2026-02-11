Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 65 points, Nifty near 26,000, Titan among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,905 stocks advancing against 420 stocks declining on the NSE. 88 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday, February 10, 2026, amid strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 65.23 points to start the session at 84,339.15 the Nifty added 62.3 points to open at 25,997.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,273.92 and the Nifty 50 at 25,935.15. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index gained by 8.38 points, or 0.05 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was down by 10.79 points or 0.14 per cent, to trade at 7,908.71.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Maruti and NTPC are among the gainers, with Titan leading the pack by gaining 1.57 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Trent HDFC Bank, BEL, UltraTech Cement, and ITC were among the losers, with Trent shedding 0.32 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,905 stocks advancing against 420 stocks declining on the NSE. 88 stocks remained unchanged.