Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in green, Nifty holds 26,000, Sun Pharma among top gainers

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 12.37 points to start the session at 85,150.64, the Nifty shed 27.3 points to open at 26,004.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,138.27 and the Nifty 50 at 26,032.20. The broader indices traded in the green with slight gains in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 14.61 points, or 0.03 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 13.31 points or 0.03 per cent to trade at 51,835.78.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, M&M, TCS, Infosys and SBIN were among the major gainers, with Sun Pharma leading the pack by gaining around 0.93 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, BEL, Titan, TMPV, Hindustan Unilever and Baja Finance were among the laggards, with BEL shedding 0.78 per cent in the opening trade. Meanwhile, shares of Apis India are in focus as they will trade ex-bonus on Dec 5 after the company recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 24:1.

In early trade, 1,350 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,244 were trading in the red. Six hundred seven stocks remained unchanged.

"We are of the view that, intraday, the market texture is weak, but a fresh selloff is possible only if the index dismisses the 26,000/85000 level. If the market manages to trade above this level, it could bounce back to 26,100-26175/85500-85800. On the flip side, below 26,000/85000, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. If it falls below this level, the market could slip to 25,850–25,800/84500-84300," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 14 points at 26,192.50, compared to the previous close of 26,206.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed as US stocks held steadier amid bond yields and bitcoin stabilisation. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 746.55 points or 1.62 per cent to trade at 50,100, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 224.05 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 53.82points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 3.49 points or 0.09 per cent.

