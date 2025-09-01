Market Opening Bell: Sensex flat, Nifty above 24,400, IT stocks in action Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,906 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 545 were trading in the red. Seventy-five stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session flat on Monday, September 1, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 19.34 points to start the session at 79,828.99; the Nifty gained 5.85 points to open at 24,432.70. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 79,809.65 and the Nifty 50 at 24,426.85. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 213.97 points or 0.48 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 269.22 points or 0.52 per cent to trade at 51,718.45.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Eternal were among the major gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by adding 1.81 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Reliance, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Maruti, and BEL were among the laggards, with Reliance losing 0.52 per cent in the opening trade.

"The Nifty 50 is trading below its 100-DEMA, showing a weak trend with risks of further downside if 24,350 breaks. Key supports are at 24,350 and 24,150, while resistance lies at 24,600–24,800," said Mandar Bhojane, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst - Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 24.5 points at 24,577.50, compared to the previous close of 24,553.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree, offloading equities worth Rs 8,313 crore on August 29. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 11,487 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded mixed on Monday. Nikkei 225 dropped 738.47 points or 1.86 per cent at 41,980, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 460.38 points or 1.80 per cent. While South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a gain of 34.49 points, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 4.72 points or 0.12 per cent.