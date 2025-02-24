Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty tank 1 per cent each, all sectoral indices in red Market Opening Bell: The Sensex began the day at 74,893.45, down by 417.61 or 0.55 and the Nifty opened at 22,609.35, falling by 0.81 per cent.

Market Opening Bell: Indian benchmark indices continued a downward trend on Monday, February 24, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked over 400 points while the NSE Nifty 50 opened below 22,650.

The Sensex began the day at 74,893.45, down by 417.61 or 0.55 and the Nifty opened at 22,609.35, falling by 0.81 per cent. However, both the indices fell 1 per cent each within the first 45 minutes of the trade. The Nifty 50 has hit an 8-month low as it fell below 22600.

From the Sensex pack, Zomato, HCL Tech, Tech Mahinda, NTPC and Power Grid were among the major losers with all of them falling over 1 per cent. Shares of Zomato were down by 1.63 per cent in the opening trade. Mahindra & Mahindra was the only share to open in green, up by 0.31 per cent.

In the Nifty pack, 2140 stocks were trading in the green, while 353 were trading in the red. 63 remained unchanged.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,449.15 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

What Gift Nifty Indicated?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a negative start for the Nifty 50 as Gift Nifty futures traded 112 points lower at 22,675 at 7:20 AM on Monday.

Asia Markets Today

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down by 129.10 points or 0.55 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets were negative, with South Korea’s Kospi falling 17.68 points or 0.67 per cent.



How did individual sectors perform?

All the major Nifty sectoral indices opened in red with Nifty IT falling 1.31 per cent. The Nifty Realty Pharma was down by 1.17 per cent and Nifty PSU Bank was down by 1.01 per cent. The Nifty Pharma Index dropped 0.47 per cent in the opening trade.

Stock Markets Yesterday

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued to fall for the fourth straight session on Friday i.e. February 21, 2025, dragged by auto stocks and relentless foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 424.90 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 75,311.06. During the day, it tanked 623.55 points or 0.82 per cent to 75,112.41.

The NSE Nifty declined 117.25 points or 0.51 per cent to 22,795.90.