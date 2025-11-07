Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 160 points, Nifty below 25,500, IT stocks drag Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 495 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 2,008 were trading in the red. Seventy-nine stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Friday, November 7, 2025, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 160.86 points to start the session at 83,150.15, the Nifty fell 75.9 points to open at 25,433.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,311.01 and the Nifty 50 at 25,509.70. Similarly, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 223.30 points, or 0.48 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index shed 409.51 points or 0.77 per cent, to trade at 52,647.76.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Trent, ICICI Bank, and Power Grid were among the major gainers, with Eternal leading the pack by gaining around 0.80 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, and TCS were among the laggards, with Bharti Airtel shedding 3.18 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 495 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 2,008 were trading in the red. Seventy-nine stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a fall of 57 points at 25,533.50, compared to the previous close of 25,590.50.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 3,263.21 crore on November 5, 2025, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,283.91 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stocks declined at the open on Friday, mirroring overnight losses on Wall Street. While Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 1,123.68 points or 2.21 per cent to trade at 49,760, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 286.90 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a loss of 119.39 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index shed 6.52 points or 0.16 per cent.