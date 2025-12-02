Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 316 points, Nifty above 26,050, Asian Paints among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a gain of just four points at 26,364, compared to the previous close of 26,360.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, rallied in the opening session on Monday, December 1, 2025, amid optimism over prospective rate cuts. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 316.39 points to start the session at 85,325.51, the Nifty shed 87.8 points to open at 26,087.95. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,706.67 and the Nifty 50 at 26,175.75. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 1.69 points, or 0.28 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index fell 25.07 points or 0.05 per cent to trade at 52,054.84.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, SBIN, Maruti, and NTPC were among the major gainers, with Asian Paints leading the pack by gaining around 0.69 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TMPV, Baja Finserv, and Adani Ports were among the laggards, with HDFC Bank shedding 1.58 per cent in the opening trade.

"We believe that intraday market formation is range-bound, and this range-bound activity is likely to continue in the near future. For day traders, 26,100/85500 and 26,000/85000 remain key support zones, while 26,300–26,350/86000-86200 would act as crucial resistance areas for the bulls. However, below 26,000/85000, the uptrend could become vulnerable," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research.

In early trade, 1,031 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,447 were trading in the red. Ninety-three stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a gain of just four points at 26,364, compared to the previous close of 26,360.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak for the third straight session on December 1 and offloaded equities of Rs 1,171 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and added equities worth Rs 2,558 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stocks traded mixed following a dip in US stock markets. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 124.72 points or 0.25 per cent to trade at 49,428, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 36,74 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 69.60 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 21.46 points or 0.55 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)