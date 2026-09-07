Stock market new rules from today: NSE to change pre-open market session, here's all you need to know

Investors have an important update regarding the National Stock Exchange (NSE) pre-open market session. The NSE will implement revised rules for its pre-open session from September 7, 2026. While the session timings will remain the same, the entire process from 9 am to 9:15 am will be overhauled. Under the new system, the order-entry period will be divided into phases, with market orders prohibited during the second phase. These changes are intended to align the pre-open session with the closing auction session (CAS) introduced by market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) in the equity cash market.

The changes also aim to improve synergy between the cash and derivatives segments and smooth market functioning. Let's have a look at what changes for investors.

Rules for pre-open session orders

The 15-minute pre-open session, running from 9:00 am to 9:15 am, starting September 7, will be divided into different phases.

9:00 am to 9:05 am: This will be the first phase. Investors can place, modify, or cancel both limit and market orders.

9:05 am to 9:10 am: The second phase will be from 9:05 am to 9:10 am. Only limit orders can be placed, modified, or cancelled during this period.

9:10 am to 9:12 am: The order-matching and trade-confirmation session will now take place from 9:10 am to 9:12 am. This replaces the previous 9:08 am to 9:12 am period. During this session, the opening price will be determined, orders will be matched, and trades will be confirmed.

9:12 am to 9:15 am: This will be followed by a buffer period from 9:12 am to 9:15 am. This will allow for a smooth transition from the pre-open session to regular continuous trading.

What will be covered under the new rules?

The new stock market rule isn't limited to futures and options (F&O) traders. It applies to pre-open trading in the cash or equity markets and covers a wide range of securities.

The revised rules will apply to a range of equity securities, including SME shares, partially paid-up shares, InvITs, and REITs, in addition to companies listed on the main board. Therefore, these changes will not be limited to large-cap or large listed companies. Smaller listed companies and other eligible equity securities will also be covered by the new rules.

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