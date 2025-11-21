Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 285 points amid weak global cues, Nifty holds 26,100 Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 831 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,676 were trading in the red. Ninety-two stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in red on Friday, November 21, 2025, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 285.28 points to start the session at 85,347.40, the Nifty dipped 82.6 points to open at 26,109.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,632.68 and the Nifty 50 at 26,192.15. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 184.30 points, or 0.39 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index fell 184.30 points or 0.39 per cent, to trade at 47,084.54.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS, NTPC, Asian Paints and Maruit were among the major gainers, with M&M leading the pack by gaining around 1.22 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Eternal were among the laggards, with HCL Tech shedding 0.93 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 831 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,676 were trading in the red. Ninety-two stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a drop of 61 points at 26,157, compared to the previous close of 26,218.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak for the second straight session on November 20 and bought equities of Rs 283 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) added equities worth Rs 824crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stocks tumbled following dip in US stock markets. While Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 1,206.94 points or 2.42 per cent to trade at 48,617, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 525.57 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 158.90 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 73.81 points or 1.88 per cent.

"Market volatility has spiked up. Nasdaq, the barometer of the AI trade, closed down 2.15% yesterday, crashing 4.4 per cent from the intraday peak. This kind of market movement is a signal of more volatility in store. There is excessive speculative trading in many stocks in India, particularly in some newly listed stocks. Retail investors better avoid such speculative trades which usually end in tears for the vast majority. The ideal investment strategy now would be to buy fairly-valued high quality stocks on declines and wait patiently," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)