Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 285 points amid weak global cues, Nifty holds 26,100

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in red on Friday, November 21, 2025, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 285.28 points to start the session at 85,347.40, the Nifty dipped 82.6 points to open at 26,109.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,632.68 and the Nifty 50 at 26,192.15. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 184.30 points, or 0.39 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index fell 184.30 points or 0.39 per cent, to trade at 47,084.54.
From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS, NTPC, Asian Paints and Maruit were among the major gainers, with M&M leading the pack by gaining around 1.22 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Eternal were among the laggards, with HCL Tech shedding 0.93 per cent in the opening trade.
In early trade, 831 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,676 were trading in the red. Ninety-two stocks remained unchanged.
What did Gift Nifty indicate?
Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a drop of 61 points at 26,157, compared to the previous close of 26,218.
Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak for the second straight session on November 20 and bought equities of Rs 283 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) added equities worth Rs 824crore on the same day.