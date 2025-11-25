Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops over 100 points, Nifty below 26,000, IT stocks drag Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,084 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,062 were trading in the red. One hundred forty stocks remained unchanged.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, despite positive global cues, as selling pressure persisted. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 108.22 points to start the session at 85,008.93, the Nifty dipped 39 points to open at 25,998.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,900.71 and the Nifty 50 at 25,959.50. Similarly, the broader indices traded flat in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 5.94 points, or 0.01 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 5.75 points or 0.01 per cent, to trade at 51,584.98.

From the Sensex pack, BEL, HDFC Bank, SBIN, Asian Paints, and Eternal were among the major gainers, with BEL leading the pack by gaining around 0.83 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Axis Bank were among the laggards, with Infosys shedding 0.54 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,084 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,062 were trading in the red. One hundred forty stocks remained unchanged.

"For day traders, 26,000/85,000 would act as a trend decider level. As long as the market trades below this level, weak downside sentiment is likely to persist, and the market could slide towards 25,900–25,850/84700–84500. On the other hand, if it breaks above 26,000/85000, it could retrace towards 26,150–26,200/85500–85700. The ideal strategy is to buy between 25850 and 25800 with a stop loss at 25700," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a drop of 21.5 points at 25,987, compared to the previous close of 25,965.50.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the second straight session on November 24 and offloaded equities of Rs 4,171 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) added equities worth Rs 4,512 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stocks gained on Tuesday following a rally in US stock markets. While Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 4.12 points or 0.01 per cent to trade at 48,630, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 173.50 points. However, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 4.42 points. On the other hand, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 43.45 points or 1.13 per cent.

