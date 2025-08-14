Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE and BSE closed on August 15 for Independence Day? Check details Stock Market Holidays 2025: According to the stock market holiday calendar, the stock market will remain closed for five days post-August.

Mumbai:

In the truncated week, the benchmark indices witnessed a pullback rally with the Sensex gaining 748 points and the Nifty ending up by 1.1 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex extended gains for the second consecutive day and climbed 57.75 points or 0.07 per cent to end the trading session at 80,597.66. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 11.95 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 24,631.30, holding the psychological level of 24,600 ahead of Independence Day 2025.

NSE, BSE Holiday On August 15, 2025

Independence Day is a gazetted holiday and therefore both the stock exchanges, i.e. the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, will remain closed on August 15, 2025.

Similarly, trading in the Currency Derivatives Segment will also remain suspended on Friday.

The traders must note that the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also be shut tomorrow for both the morning and the evening sessions.

Share Market Holidays In August 2025

Apart from August 15, 2025, both the BSE and NSE will also remain shut for trading on August 27, 2025 to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Earlier, the stock market was closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day, which fell on a Thursday.

Stock Market Holidays 2025

According to the stock market holiday calendar, the stock market will remain closed for five days post-August.

While there are three stock market holidays in October, there is one each in November and December. Despite being a trading holiday on October 21, a special trading session - known as Muhurat Trading- will be conducted on the occasion.